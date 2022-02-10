Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India-Australia to finalise mini FTA in the next 30 days: Piyush Goyal

India-Australia to finalise mini FTA in the next 30 days: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 11:07 PM IST Dilasha Seth, Ravi Dutta Mishra

  • The limited trade deal called the ‘early harvest agreement’, is expected to cover a vast number of issues including sectors like textiles, pharma, health, education, renewables, and gems and jewellery

India and Australia will be finalising a mini free trade agreement in the next 30 days, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post ministerial meeting address on Thursday. 

The limited trade deal called the ‘early harvest agreement’, is expected to cover a vast number of issues including sectors like textiles, pharma, health, education, renewables, and gems and jewellery, said Goyal after the first day of talks in New Delhi with his Australian counterpart Dan Tehan.

“That’s the kind of aggressive timelines we have set for our teams today. I am quite confident we will come up with exciting news for the businesses in both countries," said Goyal in his address. He added that it will be the fastest FTA signed by either India or Australia so far.

However, the remaining issues would get covered in the final agreement, which the two sides hope to finalise over 12-18 months once the early harvest comes into operation.

On Friday, the two sides will be executing a memorandum of Understanding in tourism, which will enhance cooperation and encourage bilateral relations in tourism. “The 30 days of hard work could lead to something that is truly historic," said the Australian trade minister Dan Tehan.

He pointed out that 75 per cent of Australia’s trade is now covered by FTA’s, which could go up to 90 per cent after the trade pact with India.

