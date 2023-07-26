India-Australia trade gap narrows by 15% with FTA

India-Australia trade gap narrows by 15% with FTA3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:03 AM IST
India’s exports to Australia fell by over 32% in the five months to May compared to the year-ago period, while imports shrank by 25%, resulting in a narrowed trade gap of $3.87 billion, representing a 15% decline from the previous year
NEW DELHI : The India-Australia interim free trade agreement (FTA), in place for six months, has led to a 15% narrowing of India’s trade deficit with Australia on increased exports of drugs, electrical machinery, and iron and steel articles, along with a significant decline in coal imports due to a milder Indian summer.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×