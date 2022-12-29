India-Australia trade to cross $70 billion in five years, says think tank

NEW DELHI: Bilateral trade between India and Australia bilateral trade will likely cross $70 billion in the next five years led by the interim free trade agreement between the two countries and Australia’s gradual weaning away from China, according to think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).
While India’s exports are diversified, ranging from agriculture, garments, and railway engines to telecom, 95% of the country's imports from Australia are raw materials and mining products needed by its industry.
“The bilateral trade (in merchandise and services) is expected to cross $70 billion in the next five years due to buoyant trade relations," said GTRI co-founder Ajay Srivastava said.
India's merchandise exports to Australia stood at $8.3 billion, while imports from the country stood at $16.75 billion in 2021-22.
Australia will provide zero-duty access to India for 100% of its tariff lines - 98.3% tariff lines from day one and the remaining 1.7% in a phased manner over the next five years. The pact will bring down tariff to zero from 4-5% on 6,000 broad industries including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery, and machinery.
The report pointed out that “ECTA will be an antidote for Australia’s China troubles."
China is Australia’s largest trade partner. However, China imposed trade restrictions after then Australian prime minister Scorr Morrison favoured an inquiry into the role of China in the origins of COVID-19. Beijing had retaliated by restricting import of beef, delayed customs clearance of lobsters, and imposed an 80% tariff on barley and a 218% anti-dumping duty on wines from Australia. China had also advised its firms not to buy coal, cotton, and timber from Australia.
“ECTA will provide much-needed relief to Australian firms. The bigger the engagement with India, the larger the benefits," the GTRI report said.
The ECTA will also open up a new category of 4-year visa for investors, issue 1,800 new visas to Indian chefs and yoga instructors and also grant students work opportunities after their education.
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday highlighted that there is a lot of potential for exporting finished goods to Australia.
“Australia hardly manufactures anything, they are largely a raw material and intermediate producing country, we will get cheaper raw materials which will not only make us more competitive globally but also enable us to serve Indian consumers better, enabling us to provide more quality goods at more affordable prices," said Goyal addressing the industry in Mumbai.
On double taxation on IT services exports, the minister said the trade agreement will eliminate such issues.
“The Agreement will also eliminate double taxation on IT services which were making us less competitive and making us less profitable in the IT sector, the double taxation has now been removed by amending the law, and from 1st April, double taxation for IT sector will be over, we will save millions and millions of dollars right now, and over a billion dollars going forward, maybe 5 – 7 years going forward, giving us the competitive edge and also creating a lot many jobs," he explained.
