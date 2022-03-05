India-Bangladesh joint FTA study to be finalised soon

In order to facilitate trade, the two sides also approved a Detailed Project Proposal for developing container handling facility at Sirajganj Bazar, construction of a new 900 meter siding line at Benapole for running freight trains, completion of construction of a loading and unloading platform at Darshana for import of all commodities among others. In addition, closed Border Haats due to Covid restriction would be opened soon and 24x7 operationalization of Petrapole-Benapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) would also be implemented, the Centre said.