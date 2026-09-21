India-Canada CEPA: Fifth round of trade talks to begin Oct 5; Goyal says next 90 days ‘defining’ for bilateral ties

Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, has said that India and Canada have agreed to fast-track their negotiations regarding a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and the next round of talks is scheduled to begin on 5 October.

Goyal said that this could be a "defining period" in the bilateral relations between Ottawa and New Delhi.

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The fourth round of negotiations for the proposed trade agreement was concluded between Goyal and his Canadian counterpart, Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu, in Mumbai on Friday.

"I have concluded the fourth round of negotiations for the Canada trade deal with my counterpart Mr Maninder Sidhu in Mumbai on Friday," Goyal said during a media interaction, as per a report by ANI.

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The minister described the negotiations as productive, and said that both India and Canada have decided to accelerate the pace of the negotations.

"Very productive discussions and both sides have resolved to fast track negotiations, in view of which our team is now slated to go for the fifth round," ANI quoted him as saying.

Goyal also said that the fifth round of talks is scheduled for 5 October. "Fifth of October. So you can see that as the progress is taking shape, the speed of negotiations with Canada is also improving," Goyal said.

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The commerce minister also pointed to the improvement in engagement between officials of the two countries.

"Let's see, the next 90 days should be a very defining period in the Canada-India relationship," Goyal said.

These latest round of talks comes amid a renewed push by both India and Canada to bring their negotiations a comprehensive trade agreement to a conclusion as early as possible.

Ahead of Sidhu's Mumbai visit on 18-19 September, Canada had said that three rounds of the fresh negotiations had been completed and that both sides share the goal of concluding the deal by the end of 2026.

Discussions between the two countries for a comprehensive trade pact has been happening for more than a decade now. These negotiations were formally launched in 2022 March, with both sides pushing for an Early Progress Trade Agreement as an interim step.

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Between 2022 and 2023, nine rounds of negotiations were held before strains in bilateral relationship between the two countries brought the talks to a pause in August 2023.

Engagements again began in 2025, and subsequently a CEPA process was launched. Goyal and Sidhu sided the Terms of Reference on March 2, 2026 during the Canadian Prime minister Mark Carney India's visit.

In FY2025-26, bilateral trade between India and Canada stood at around USD 8 billion. India exported goods worth USD 4.67 billion and imported USD 3.28 billion.

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