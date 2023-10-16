The ongoing row between India and Canada is unlikely to impact NBFCs growth in overseas education segment, says report

The ongoing row between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani extremist might have affected plans of Indian students to study abroad in Canada, a favourite education destination for Indians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite a large number of Indian students relying on loans for their foreign education, there is hardly going to be any adverse impact on the overseas education loan segment of Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), according to a latest CareEdge report. More than 39.5% of Canada's student population consist of Indians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, Indian students are likely to pursue their foreign education in different countries instead of waiting for their Canada plans to execute after the improvement in the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“CARE Ratings anticipates that the growth momentum for these NBFCs will persist, as students are more likely to seek alternative destinations for their education rather than postpone their academic pursuits," said the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is worth noting that Canada is the second-largest retail education loan portfolio outstanding for specialised education loan Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), with the United States being the only country ahead. NBFCs witnessed a massive increase in their exposure to education loan portfolio to the Canadian market in past two years. The exposure to the Canadian market has witnessed a robust compounded annual growth rate of 77.5% from March 31, 2021, to June 30, 2023.

Recently, India suspended visa services for Canadian nationals amid the ongoing row between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani extremist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The most preferred destinations for Indian students for their foreign educations are USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

