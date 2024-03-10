India-EFTA deal to boost Norwegian exports: Trade minister Vestre
‘The most important benefits for Indian companies exporting to Norway would be within the categories of textiles, flowers, fruits and vegetables, and also services’
New Delhi: Over the past year, India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, have diligently worked towards signing a free trade agreement. This agreement aims to eliminate tariffs on nearly all Norwegian exports to India gradually, said Jan Christian Vestre, Norway’s trade and industry minister, during a media briefing on Sunday. This agreement will benefit Norwegian exporters by providing them with substantial competitive advantages over their European and global counterparts. Below are edited excerpts from Vestre's briefing.