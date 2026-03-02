New Delhi: Draft provisions under the proposed India–European Union (EU) free trade agreement aim to give greater clarity and certainty to Indian textile exporters on how their products can qualify for preferential tariff benefits, a move that could help the labour-intensive sector improve competitiveness and expand market access in Europe.
India-EU FTA draft clarifies textile origin rules, boosts export prospects
SummaryThe draft rules specify that, for textiles, generally up to 10% of basic textile materials by weight can be non-originating, meaning they can be imported or sourced from outside the country. In certain specified cases, this tolerance can go up to 20% or 30%, depending on the product.
