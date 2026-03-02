India-EU FTA draft clarifies textile origin rules, boosts export prospects

New Delhi: Draft provisions under the proposed India–European Union (EU) free trade agreement aim to give greater clarity and certainty to Indian textile exporters on how their products can qualify for preferential tariff benefits, a move that could help the labour-intensive sector improve competitiveness and expand market access in Europe.
Under Chapter 3 in the draft free trade agreement (FTA) text, which deals with the rules of origin, a product will be treated as originating if it is either wholly obtained in a country or meets the product-specific rules laid down in Annex II of the chapter.
Annex II specifies that, for textiles, generally up to 10% of basic textile materials by weight can be non-originating, meaning they can be imported or sourced from outside the country. In certain specified cases, this tolerance can go up to 20% or 30%, depending on the product. Beyond this, the product must meet defined transformation or value-addition requirements to qualify for preferential tariffs.
For textiles classified under Chapters 50 to 63 of the Harmonised System, the agreement provides for separate, sector-specific tolerance rules instead of applying a single rule across all goods.
The draft text, released by the Union commerce ministry on Friday, allows limited use of non-originating textile materials within fixed percentage limits by weight, which is important for the textile industry, where manufacturers often use a mix of domestic and imported fibres or specialty yarns.
India and EU in January announced the successful conclusion of negotiations for a historic free trade pact, opening up markets to each other in an uncertain global trade landscape. From India’s perspective, the agreement delivers unprecedented market access, with over 99% of Indian exports by trade value set to receive preferential or duty-free entry into the EU market.
The rules provide some flexibility while still requiring clear value addition in India. At the same time, the draft text clearly lists operations such as packaging, ironing, labelling or minor assembly that will not be considered sufficient production to confer originating status.
The draft also provides for bilateral cumulation of origin. This means inputs that originate in the EU can be treated as originating when they are further processed in India. For exporters who source certain fabrics or accessories from Europe, this could make it easier to meet origin requirements.
The draft text further specifies a separate de minimis tolerance for textile products, rather than applying only the general 10% value-based rule applicable to most other sectors. This reflects the complex nature of textile supply chains and gives manufacturers limited flexibility in using non-originating materials.
The draft text also sets out clear rules for record-keeping and verification. While this means exporters will need to maintain proper documentation, it also creates a defined system for checking origin claims, which can reduce arbitrary decisions.
“For Indian textile exporters, this could mean greater certainty in claiming preferential tariff benefits, provided production processes and sourcing patterns comply with the specified conditions,” said Abhash Kumar, a trade expert.
India’s textile and apparel exports to Europe in FY25 stood at $2.34 billion, compared with $2.11 billion in FY24, reflecting a year-on-year rise of nearly 11%.
However, India’s total exports to Europe witnessed a marginal decline, falling from $98.81 billion in FY24 to $98.44 billion in FY25, indicating a slight contraction in overall shipments to the region.
The Indian textile industry is the second-largest employer in the country, trailing only agriculture, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation. It provides direct employment to over 45 million people, including a significant portion of women and rural communities, and sustains millions more through allied sectors. The industry contributes 2.3% to India's gross domestic product and 12% to total exports.