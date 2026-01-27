India-EU finalise FTA: Trade deal 'represents 25% of global GDP' says PM Modi ahead of historic summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chimed the words of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and called the agreement between India and European as the “mother of all deals.” Hailing the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), PM Modi announced the signing of the historic deal. He said that it would open up massive opportunities for people and businesses on both sides.

Assuring that the deal will deepen future ties between two of the world’s largest economies, he said, “Yesterday a big agreement was signed between the European Union and India. People are calling this the mother of all deals. This agreement will bring major opportunities for the public in India and Europe. This is a perfect example of a partnership between two major economies of the world.”

Calling it a monumental achievement for two big economies of the world, he added, “This agreement will bring major opportunities for the 140-crore people of India and the crores of people in Europe.”

The Prime Minister further noted, “The agreement represents 25% of global GDP and one-third of global trade.” The signing of Free Trade Agreement marks the conclusion of long-pending trade deal negotiations.

PM Modi's decisive announcement came ahead of the historic 16th India-EU Summit which is scheduled to take place in Delhi today, 27 January. He is slated to convene restricted and delegation-level talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. During the historic summit, both sides will formally announce the inking of the agreement.

Following 77th Republic Day celebrations, chief guest Ursula von der Leyen emphasised the importance of India’s growth through a post on X: “A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit.”

In another post she added, “Europe and India are the world’s largest democracies, committed to working together to shape a new global order. This is why we are here to take our partnership to new heights.”

India-EU trade deal to come into force next year A day before, Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal confirmed that India and the EU have successfully wrapped up talks. He also revealed that the formal announcement of the trade agreement will take place on Tuesday, January 27.

According to Rajesh Agrawal, the deal is expected to come into force next year after legal scrubbing of the text. It could take five to six months, for the deal to come into effect.