India-EU free trade agreement: Full list of 30 plus products that will get cheaper - Wine, chocolates, cars & more

India-EU FTA: From cars, machinery to sweet treats , the newly concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will bring at least over 30 cheaper products for Indian consumers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed on Tuesday, that India and the European Union have finalised the long-awaited deal. According to an EU fact sheet, high tariffs of up to 44% on machinery, 22% on chemicals and 11% on pharmaceuticals will be mostly eliminated.

Which items get cheaper? Check full list Here's the full list of items ranging from machinery and electrical equipment to wine, beer, olive oil, sausages and other meet preparations that will get cheaper:

Product Current tariffs Future Tariffs Machinery and electrical equipment Up to 44% 0% for almost all products Aircraft and spacecraft Up to 11% 0% for almost all products Optical, medical and surgical equipment Up to 27,5% 0% for 90% of the products Plastics Up to 16,5% 0% for almost all products Pearls, precious stones and metals Up to 22,5% 0% for 20% of the products and tariff reduction for another 36% of the products Chemicals Up to 22% 0% for almost all products Motor vehicles 110% 10% (quota of 250k) Iron and steel Up to 22% 0% for almost all products Pharmaceuticals 11% 0% for almost all products Wine 150% 20% (premium range); 30% (medium range) Spirits Up to 150% 40% Beer 110% 50% Olive Oil, margarine and other vegetable oils Up to 45% 0% Kiwis and pears 33% 10% in-quota Fruit juices and non-alcoholic beer Up to 55% 0% Processed food (breads, pastries, biscuits, pasta, chocolate, pet food) Up to 50% 0% Sheep meat 33% 0% Sausages and other meat preparations Up to 110% 50%

The pact is expected to be formally signed after legal vetting, which is likely to take about 6 months. The European Parliament will also have to ratify it.

What's next, what is needed for the deal to come into force? According to the official release by the European Commission, here are the steps the EU still needs to take:

1. Publish negotiated draft texts.

2. Legal revision and translation into all official EU languages.

3. Propose the agreement to the Council for signature and conclusion.

4. Adoption by the Council.

5. Signing of the agreement between the EU and India.

6. European Parliament's agreement to the deal.

7. The Council's decision on concluding the deal (essentially allowing it to enter into force).

8. Once India also ratifies the Agreement, it can enter into force.

'Mother of all trades’ Dubbing it as “mother of all trades”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the India-EU FTA as he met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.