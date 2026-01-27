Subscribe

India-EU free trade agreement: Full list of 30 plus products that will get cheaper - Wine, chocolates, cars & more

The newly concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement will lower tariffs on numerous products ranging from cars to chocolate, wine, pharmaceuticals among other products. Here's the full list

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated27 Jan 2026, 03:24 PM IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had along with Modi set the target for concluding FTA talks by end of 2025. (Reuters photo)
India-EU FTA: From cars, machinery to sweet treats , the newly concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will bring at least over 30 cheaper products for Indian consumers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed on Tuesday, that India and the European Union have finalised the long-awaited deal. According to an EU fact sheet, high tariffs of up to 44% on machinery, 22% on chemicals and 11% on pharmaceuticals will be mostly eliminated.

Which items get cheaper? Check full list

Here's the full list of items ranging from machinery and electrical equipment to wine, beer, olive oil, sausages and other meet preparations that will get cheaper:

ProductCurrent tariffsFuture Tariffs
Machinery and electrical equipmentUp to 44%  0% for almost all products
Aircraft and spacecraft    Up to 11%  0% for almost all products
Optical, medical and surgical equipmentUp to 27,5%  0% for 90% of the products
Plastics

Up to 16,5%  

 

0% for almost all products
Pearls, precious stones and metals

Up to 22,5%  

 

0% for 20% of the products and tariff reduction for another 36% of the products
ChemicalsUp to 22%  0% for almost all products
Motor vehicles110%10% (quota of 250k)
Iron and steel   Up to 22%0% for almost all products
Pharmaceuticals   11%0% for almost all products
Wine   150%20% (premium range); 30% (medium range)
Spirits  Up to 150%40%
Beer  110%50%
Olive Oil, margarine and other vegetable oilsUp to 45%0%
Kiwis and pears33%10% in-quota
Fruit juices and non-alcoholic beerUp to 55%0%
Processed food (breads, pastries, biscuits, pasta, chocolate, pet food)Up to 50%0%
Sheep meat33%0%
Sausages and other meat preparationsUp to 110%50%

The pact is expected to be formally signed after legal vetting, which is likely to take about 6 months. The European Parliament will also have to ratify it.

What's next, what is needed for the deal to come into force?

According to the official release by the European Commission, here are the steps the EU still needs to take:

1. Publish negotiated draft texts.

2. Legal revision and translation into all official EU languages.

3. Propose the agreement to the Council for signature and conclusion.

4. Adoption by the Council.

5. Signing of the agreement between the EU and India.

6. European Parliament's agreement to the deal.

7. The Council's decision on concluding the deal (essentially allowing it to enter into force).

8. Once India also ratifies the Agreement, it can enter into force.

'Mother of all trades’

Dubbing it as “mother of all trades”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the India-EU FTA as he met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

“This deal will bring many opportunities for India's 1.4 billion and many millions of people of the EU,” PM Modi said, adding the agreement “represents about 25% of global GDP, and one-third of global trade”.

