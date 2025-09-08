India-EU FTA: 13th round of talks begin amid Trump tariffs; Maros Sefcovic in Delhi on September 12 —why it matters

The next round of talks for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU) started on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The current round of talks - the 13th – is important as there is a deadline to conclude the FTA talks by the end of this year.

After the 13th round of talks, European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic is scheduled to visit India on September 12 to take stock of the progress of the negotiations with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the PTI report said.

In June 2022, India and the EU resumed 12th round of talks after a gap of over eight years for a comprehensive free trade pact, an investment protection agreement and a pact on geographical indications.

The 12th round of talks was concluded in Brussels.

The trade deal assumes significance amid turbulence created by the tariff policies of the US administration led by President Donald Trump. It is also significant since it follows the announcement of the EU-US deal. The EU has indicated flexibilities for the US on the contentious Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

The FTA negotiations were paused in 2013 due to differences on the level of opening up of the markets.

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had agreed to seal a much-awaited free trade deal by the end of this year.

Besides demanding significant duty cuts in automobiles and medical devices, the EU wants tax reduction in products like wine, spirits, meat, poultry, and a strong intellectual property regime.

If the trade pact is concluded successfully, Indian goods' exports to the EU, such as ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, steel, petroleum products, and electrical machinery, may become more competitive.

In 2024-25, India's bilateral trade in goods with the EU stood at $136.53 billion, with exports at worth $75.85 billion and imports at $60.68 billion.

The EU market accounts for about 17% of India's total exports, while the EU's exports to India make up 9% of its total overseas shipments.

The bilateral trade in services, in 2023, between India and the EU was estimated at $51.45 billion.

India has, over the past 5 years, inked several trade deals, including the India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) implemented in 2021, the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in 2022, the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) in 2024, and the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed in 2025, which is yet to come into force.

India-Qatar FTA talks Talks between India and Qatar entered an advanced phase with both sides are expected to conclude the terms of reference for a proposed FTA early next month, reported news agency ANI citing sources.