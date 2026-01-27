India–EU FTA to boost agri and processed food exports while protecting key domestic sectors
Vijay C Roy 5 min read 27 Jan 2026, 09:32 pm IST
Summary
The India-EU FTA offers a transformative road map for Indian agriculture, providing zero-duty access to 70% of tariff lines immediately and phased reductions for another 20%.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: India’s agricultural and processed food producers will benefit from the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which aims to level the playing field for Indian farmers and agri-based businesses in Europe, while protecting key domestic sectors like dairy, cereals, poultry, soymeal, and certain fruits and vegetables.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story