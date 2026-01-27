Under FTA, India has secured easier access to European markets for almost all its exports, with preferential treatment covering 97% of tariff lines and 99.5% of the total trade value. Most of the benefits will be immediate. About 70% of tariff lines, accounting for over 90% of India’s exports, will get zero-duty access right away. This will mainly help sectors such as textiles, tea, coffee, spices, sports goods, toys, gems and jewellery, and some marine products, according to the government statement.