India-EU FTA: Piyush Goyal holds ‘intense but very productive’ talks with EU Commissioner in Brussels

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday he had an "intense but very productive" engagements with Maros Sefcovic, Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security of the European Union, on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Goyal met Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Tuesday (local time).

After concluding the visit, Goyal said in a post on X, “Concluded my visit to Brussels, after intense but very productive engagements with @MarosSefcovic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, on advancing a comprehensive India–EU FTA.”

The Union minister said the talks with the EU Commissioner "have significantly reduced our outstanding issues and allowed us to create the framework that will help deliver a win-win for our economies."

"The negotiations and discussions have laid the foundation for a robust and balanced agreement, which will significantly support businesses on both sides and add to the potential for mutual growth," Goyal posted on X.

He said, “We are committed to realising the common vision of our leaders PM @NarendraModi ji and EU President @VonderLeyen for shared prosperity of our people through innovation, trade, investments, and job creation.”

"The efforts of our teams have been truly commendable, Goyal said, adding that he looks forward to welcoming "my friend Maroš Šefčovič and the EU team again soon, as we work together to bring this dialogue to fruition."

Goyal's Brussels visit Goyal was on a two-day official visit to Brussels on October 27-28.

Union minister Goyal began his visit to Brussels with a meeting with Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, to strengthen discussions on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

On Monday, Goyal shared the details of his meeting on X, saying, “Began my visit to Brussels with a meeting with Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Germany, @AussenMinDE.”

"Our discussions spanned key areas of mutual interest and growth, reaffirming the robust India-Germany strategic partnership and our shared commitment to an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA," he had said.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Goyal's trip aimed to provide political and strategic direction to the ongoing talks, which recently made progress during the 14th round of negotiations held earlier this month.

This visit took place against the backdrop of the India-EU partnership gaining renewed strategic depth following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier in the year.