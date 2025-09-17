India’s FTA puzzle: Why exports aren’t keeping pace with ambitions
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 17 Sept 2025, 03:36 pm IST
Summary
- India issued a record number of certificates of origin under free trade agreements in FY25, but shipments to key markets didn’t rise in tandem.
- Policymakers are reworking India’s exports strategy to turn paperwork into real trade gains and cushion exporters from US tariff shocks.
New Delhi: The government is drawing up a calibrated strategy to boost shipments to key trade partners after noticing that exports haven’t kept up with intent.
