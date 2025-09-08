India-Israel sign landmark Bilateral Investment Treaty to promote business: What is it?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed a landmark Bilateral Investment Agreement in New Delhi on Monday, which would help promote investments between the two countries, the finance ministry said.

“The Government of India and the Government of the State of Israel sign Bilateral Investment Agreement # BIT in New Delhi, today,” it said in a post on X.

The bilateral investment agreement marks Israel as the first OECD member to adopt India’s new investment treaty model.

The agreement aims to enhance economic ties, explore financial protocols for Israeli exporters, and consider establishing an Israeli Finance Ministry presence in India.

Israel has made $337.77 million foreign direct investment (FDI) in India between April 2000 and June 2025. The signing of the India-Israel pact holds significance for both countries as they move ahead to ink a free trade agreement (FTA).

Israeli FM Bezalel Smotrich arrived in India on September 8 for a three-day visit till September 10. During his visit, he is also scheduled to meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, according to a report by PTI.

the Israeli finance minister will also take a trip to Mumbai and the GIFT City in Gandhinagar, apart from Delhi.

"The aim of this visit is to deepen Israel's economic and financial ties with India through bilateral meetings and to prepare common ground for some of the key agreements, including bilateral investment treaty and FTA," sources told PTI.

India Israel BIT: What does it promise? The India Israel Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) ensures that Israeli investors in India and Indian investors in Israel are given protection, in light of the relevant international precedents and practices, according to PTI.

It is likely to increase the comfort level and boost the confidence of investors by assuring a minimum standard of treatment and non-discrimination, while providing for an independent forum for dispute settlement through arbitration.

The BIT also provides for protection to investments from expropriation, transparency, transfers and compensation for losses, sources said.