India-Maldives ties under stress: What trade, tourism data shows

Amid the dispute, a local Chinese newspaper report has urged India to adopt a more "open-minded approach", further escalating tensions. New Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu is currently on an official tour to China, a move seen as a snub to India given his pro-China stance. (Other recent presidents used to visit India first.) Over the years, both India and China have been neck-and-neck in making a mark in Maldives' import market. According to IMF data, India has demonstrated steady growth, with its share in Maldives' total imports increasing from 8.55% in 2014 to 14.12% in 2022. China's share has exceeded India’s for several years, but was lower in 2022.