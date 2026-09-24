India-Mexico may sign trade pact, report reveals: Autos, pharma, engineering—who stands to gain?

India and Mexico are likely to sign the Terms of Reference (ToR) for a proposed preferential trade agreement (PTA) in early October, people close to the development told Moneycontrol.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal or Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal could represent India at the signing.

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According to the report, the proposed PTA is expected to cover areas including trade in goods, market access, rules of origin, customs procedures and trade facilitation, trade remedies, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade and dispute settlement.

Sectors in focus: Currently, India’s export basket to Mexico is led by automobiles and auto parts, followed by pharmaceuticals, engineering goods and chemical products.

If the PTA works out, automobiles and auto components could have a significant scope for expansion.

The report also said that Mexico has implemented tariffs of up to 50% on more than 1,400 imports from countries including India and China from January 1, 2026. These tariffs could raise costs for Indian exporters, particularly in automobiles and engineering goods.

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Pharmaceuticals are another potential growth area. The Ministry of External Affairs said that Indian companies including Lupin, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Zydus, Hetero Drugs and Sun Pharma have investments or operations in Mexico.

Engineering goods and chemicals could also benefit from improved market access.

India’s exports to Mexico stood at $5.73 billion in 2025-26, while imports were $2.11 billion, according to Commerce Ministry data. Total bilateral trade stood at $7.83 billion.

Jaishankar calls for stronger ties with Latin American External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) called for stronger economic and development partnerships between India and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), saying India-CELAC trade has crossed USD 50 billion annually."We are glad to note that India–CELAC trade has now crossed over USD 50 billion annually, yet there is much more room to grow," he said.

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Addressing the India-CELAC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Jaishankar said India had emerged as one of the world's major economies over the past decade, with its GDP more than doubling and growth remaining robust.

"Our GDP has more than doubled, growth has remained robust, and India today combines a large and increasingly skilled human resource base with increasing capabilities, growing market, strong digital infrastructure and expanding technology capacities," Jaishankar said.

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He said India's engagement with the Global South went beyond its national interest and reflected its commitment to shared prosperity.

"India’s engagement with the Global South goes beyond its national interest and reflects our solidarity and commitment to shared prosperity," he said.