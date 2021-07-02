Mumbai: Indian banks have seen the worst deterioration in asset quality owing to Covid-19 pandemic compared to other advanced economies, according to the data released by the RBI’s Financial Stability FSR report. While all countries saw a year on year increase in the default rate among both corporate and retail borrowers in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year, it has been more pronounced in the case of Indian banks.

RBI’s FSR collated the median and adjusted default rates in the retail and corporate portfolio of banks across 7 major economies including India.

According to the report, the median or weighted average default rate in the corporate portfolio of Indian banks spiked to 2.86 at the end of fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 from 1.55 a year ago. In comparison, United States saw the median default rate in the corporate portfolio at 1.13 led compared to 0.62 a year ago. European banks on the other hand have seen an improvement in the corporate median default rates, despite being a pandemic year. Even in terms of expected default in the corporate portfolio as measured at the end of the fourth quarter, Indian banks fared the worst with adjusted probability of default at 3.94 compared to 2.88 a year ago. Much of the default in the corporate portfolio was led by small and medium enterprises.

Among loans, retail loans have been the most affected as lockdowns and other restrictions led to job losses and fall in loan repayments. The performance of the retail portfolio deteriorated in five of the seven countries, with India seeing the sharpest rise in default rates. According to the report, the median default rate observed in the retail loan book of Indian banks stood at 2.17 at the end of fourth quarter last year compared to 0.22 a year ago. Much of the impairment in the retail loan portfolio was driven by secured real estate assets and unsecured retail exposure. The highest default rate was seen in the retail loan book of banks based in Italy at 4.17 at the end of fourth quarter compared to 4.63 last year. Other countries like United States saw median default rate of 1.29 in the retail loan portfolio compared to 1.06

Experts say one possible reason why Indian retail borrowers have been the worst affected across other advanced economies could be due to the poor fiscal spending to support them in the wake of the pandemic. For instance the United Kingdom government introduced the Furlough scheme in 2020 to stop people being laid off by their employers during lockdown. The government paid 80% of the wages of people who couldn't work, or whose employers could no longer afford to pay them - up to a monthly limit of £2,500. While India offered regulatory forbearances like the 6 month loan repayment moratorium for borrowers and introduced credit-guaranteed schemes for the small and medium enterprises, it failed to put cash directly in the hands of consumers, say experts.

That said the jury is still out whether the short-term approach adopted by other countries proved more beneficial as compared to the long term cautious approach by Indian regulators.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.