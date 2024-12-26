Indian banks' financial position has stayed robust, marked by the sustained expansion in loans and deposits, while their gross bad loan ratio has dropped to multi-year lows, a central bank report showed on Thursday.

Profitability of banks improved for the sixth consecutive year in 2023-24 and their gross bad debts or NPAs declined to a 13-year low of 2.7 per cent, according to the RBI data released on Thursday.

India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals have boosted the performance and soundness of the domestic banking and nonbanking financial sectors.

"Banks’ profitability rose for the sixth consecutive year in 2023-24 and continued to rise in H1:2024-25 with the return on assets (RoA) at 1.4 per cent and return on equity (RoE) at 14.6 per cent," said the Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2023-24.

Banks' gross non-performing assets ratio (NPA), or the proportion of bad assets to total loans, slipped to an over-13-year low of 2.5% at end of September from 2.7% at end-March, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its 'Trend and Progress of Banking' report.

Net bad loans of banks fell to 0.57% of total loans at September-end, from 0.62% at end-March, driven by stronger loan-loss buffers, the RBI report said.

The asset quality of non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) also improved further in 2023-24 amid a sustained double-digit balance sheet growth, the central bank said.

Over the past year, the RBI has warned the financial sector against "all forms of exuberance", tightened rules for credit card and personal loans, made it more expensive for non-banking finance companies to borrow from banks and imposed restrictions on non-compliant lenders.

Banks have also cleaned up their balance sheets in recent years by selling bad loans to asset reconstruction companies or by writing them off.

Their capital and liquidity buffers stayed well above the regulatory needs while profitability improved for the sixth consecutive year in fiscal year 2023-24, the RBI report said.

Going forward, banks need to strengthen their risk management and IT governance standards, and focus on checking unscrupulous activities, including suspicious and unusual transactions, the RBI said.