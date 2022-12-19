Indian banks to see record credit growth of over 19 trillion in FY23: Icra

“Notwithstanding the ongoing rise in deposit cost and expected moderation in the interest margins, we expect better credit growth and the benign credit cost environment to support the overall profitability of banks. We estimate the return on assets (RoA) and the return on equity (RoE) to improve to 1.2-1.3% and 16.1-16.8% respectively by FY2024 against 0.9-1.0% and 12.9-13.9% respectively for FY2023," ICRA said.