Over 70% Indian CEOs concerned about growth amid emerging challenges: KPMG report

  • KPMG 2024 India CEO Outlook survey lists the top concerns as rising cost of living, complex trade regulations, cybersecurity threats, and talent shortages.

Pratishtha Bagai
Published3 Oct 2024, 09:45 PM IST
A good 16% of Indian CEOs, up from 10% in 2023, and 14% globally, consider operational issues the greatest threat to their organisation's growth. (iStockphoto)
A good 16% of Indian CEOs, up from 10% in 2023, and 14% globally, consider operational issues the greatest threat to their organisation’s growth. (iStockphoto)

Mumbai: Seven of every ten Indian CEOs expect significant challenges to hinder business growth over the next three years, KPMG 2024 India CEO Outlook, a survey of 125 corporate leaders from across India, noted. The top concerns for them include rising cost of living, complex trade regulations, cybersecurity threats, and talent shortages.

As Indian CEOs face a new set of internal challenges and external threats like geopolitical tensions and political instability, operational difficulties have emerged as a major concern.

A good 16% of Indian CEOs, up from 10% in 2023, and 14% globally, consider operational issues the greatest threat to their organisation's growth. This is attributed to the constant emergence of disruptive technologies that has made it challenging for CEOs to keep pace.

Additionally, reputational risk, including misalignment with customer and public sentiment, has become a top concern for Indian CEOs, alongside cybersecurity threats, emerging technologies, and climate change. These shifting priorities reflect the evolving risk landscape, demanding CEOs' attention and strategic response, the report highlights.

Also read: The geopolitical risks we face today stem from solutions to earlier excesses

AI race

“From the race to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to geopolitical uncertainties, the challenges faced by the CEOs in India over the last few years, are vast and complex. Alongside these external pressures, internal challenges such as upskilling of the workforce and hybrid working are pushing CEOs in India to be agile and flexible in their stakeholder management, while also keeping an eye on medium-term growth,” Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO, KPMG in India, said in the release.

“As we look ahead, CEOs in India who are confident and adapt to the rapidly changing world and invest in the right technologies and talent are poised to deliver sustainable, long-term growth,” he added.

The confidence of CEOs in India in terms of growth prospects for the global economy over the next three years has also considerably increased to 80% in 2024 from 69% in 2023 reflecting optimism and determination in navigating long-term growth trajectories.

The survey also adds that 93% CEOs in India compared to 92% globally expect their organisation’s headcount to increase over the next three years.

