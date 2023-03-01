Indian CFOs optimism for operating margin 10-quarter low: Survey
Amid low optimism for profitability and liquidity position, the need for short term funds - an indicator for working capital - has surged to the highest level since Q2 2012, indicating a tightening of cash flow conditions. Businesses should remain vigilant and increase the close monitoring of strategic accounts and focus on an effective recovery system
New Delhi: With only 35% CFOs (chief financial officers) expecting an increase in operating margin of their company in Q1 2023, confidence for operating margin and liquidity is at a 10-quarter low, according to a survey by Dun & Bradstreet India.
