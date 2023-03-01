Indian CFOs optimism for operating margin 10-quarter low: Survey

New Delhi: With only 35% CFOs (chief financial officers) expecting an increase in operating margin of their company in Q1 2023, confidence for operating margin and liquidity is at a 10-quarter low, according to a survey by Dun & Bradstreet India.

“CFOs’ confidence in financial and macroeconomic conditions has declined over the same quarter in the previous year," the analyst firm said in a media release.

According to Dun & Bradstreet, India’s Composite CFO Optimism Index decreased 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) and rose 8.3% sequentially during Q1 2023.

It also highlighted that optimism for overall macroeconomic scenario declined by 18.2% (YoY) in Q1 2023 while optimism for raising short term funds is highest since Q2 2012.

The survey indicates that only 7% of CFOs in the industrial sector expect the level of financial risks to decrease in Q1 2023, lowest since 11 years, while overall scenario for mergers and acquisitions is highest since Q2 2022.

“Risk appetite of the CFOs in the industrial sector is highest since Q1 2020, " the survey report added.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Arun Singh, global chief economist, Dun & Bradstreet, said, "The optimism level of CFOs has been subdued for five consecutive quarters, although the pace of decline moderated in Q1 2023. Even as the outlook for domestic growth remains positive, businesses remain wary about the economic developments in the domestic and global market. India’s growth forecast has been revised downwards in the last few months as core inflation has not yet abated, and interest rates are still inching up."

“CFOs remained cautious about operating margin and liquidity position – the optimism for which fell to a 10-quarter low in Q1 2023. Amidst the low optimism for profitability and liquidity position, the need for short term funds - an indicator for working capital - has surged to the highest level since Q2 2012, indicating a tightening of cash flow conditions. Businesses should remain vigilant and increase the close monitoring of strategic accounts and focus on an effective recovery system," he added.

The Dun & Bradstreet India Composite CFO Optimism Index analyses the optimism level of CFOs on 12 parameters - operating margin, liquidity position, level of financial risk on company’s balance sheet, risk appetite, need for raising short-term and long-term funds, cost of raising funds, availability of funds, domestic and global macroeconomic scenario, overall scenario for mergers and acquisitions, and level of financial risks for corporate sector.