Indian CFOs optimism for operating margin 10-quarter low: Survey

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Arun Singh, global chief economist, Dun & Bradstreet, said, "The optimism level of CFOs has been subdued for five consecutive quarters, although the pace of decline moderated in Q1 2023. Even as the outlook for domestic growth remains positive, businesses remain wary about the economic developments in the domestic and global market. India’s growth forecast has been revised downwards in the last few months as core inflation has not yet abated, and interest rates are still inching up."