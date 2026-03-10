US-Israel war with Iran sends oil soaring, raises alarms for India Inc

FMCG: Higher crude prices are likely to hurt some large consumer packaged goods companies. Crude prices are crucial to margins of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies for two reasons—they directly determine the cost of transporting goods, but directly feed into costs of crucial inputs made from crude oil derivatives, such as plastic packaging and paraffin and mineral oils used in personal care products. Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the country’s largest listed FMCG company, may see medium-term pressure on margins, especially in its mass-priced portfolio of personal and home care products. This pressure comes at a crucial time; in its last quarterly results, chief executive Priya Nair had made it clear that the company is focused on volume-led growth, while preserving margins will take a backseat. Other companies vulnerable to these oil price shocks include Marico Ltd and Dabur Ltd, which have an extensive portfolio of mass-priced value-added hair oil.