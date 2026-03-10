The war between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, now in its eleventh day, shows no signs of abating, sending crude prices soaring and worrying Indian companies, given the economy’s heavy reliance on energy imports.
US-Israel war with Iran sends oil soaring, raises alarms for India Inc
SummaryWhile oil-marketing companies and air carriers will bear a direct brunt of the higher energy prices, others will face an indirect impact as oil prices feed into their input expenses. If the inflationary effect of the conflict eats into consumer demand, the entire Indian economy stands exposed.
The war between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, now in its eleventh day, shows no signs of abating, sending crude prices soaring and worrying Indian companies, given the economy’s heavy reliance on energy imports.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More