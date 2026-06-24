Why India’s consumers may stay cautious despite easing oil prices

Consumer sentiment, which weakened for the third consecutive month in May, is unlikely to recover quickly despite easing geopolitical tensions. Economists say higher fuel costs, sticky food inflation and a delayed monsoon are likely to keep households cautious over the coming months.
While Brent crude has dropped more than 30% from its US-Iran war-time peak of around $113 a barrel to about $78, hovering slightly above its pre-conflict level of around $74, it may not be enough to revive confidence.
The country is currently facing a rainfall deficit of around 40%. With central India being the worst affected, concerns are mounting over sowing in rain-fed states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
A weak monsoon could curb rural demand and push up food prices, adding pressure on consumption-linked sectors.