Why India’s consumers may stay cautious despite easing oil prices

MUMBAI : Consumer sentiment, which weakened for the third consecutive month in May, is unlikely to recover quickly despite easing geopolitical tensions. Economists say higher fuel costs, sticky food inflation and a delayed monsoon are likely to keep households cautious over the coming months.
MUMBAI : Consumer sentiment, which weakened for the third consecutive month in May, is unlikely to recover quickly despite easing geopolitical tensions. Economists say higher fuel costs, sticky food inflation and a delayed monsoon are likely to keep households cautious over the coming months.
While Brent crude has dropped more than 30% from its US-Iran war-time peak of around $113 a barrel to about $78, hovering slightly above its pre-conflict level of around $74, it may not be enough to revive confidence.
While Brent crude has dropped more than 30% from its US-Iran war-time peak of around $113 a barrel to about $78, hovering slightly above its pre-conflict level of around $74, it may not be enough to revive confidence.
The country is currently facing a rainfall deficit of around 40%. With central India being the worst affected, concerns are mounting over sowing in rain-fed states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
A weak monsoon could curb rural demand and push up food prices, adding pressure on consumption-linked sectors.
Inflation bites again
Food prices rose 0.9% in May, marking the third consecutive monthly increase, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data. The rise, driven largely by a seasonal spike in vegetable prices, pushed food inflation to 4.8% last month.
Headline retail inflation accelerated to 3.9% in May from 3.5% in April. Although it remains comfortably within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance limit of 6%, Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, expects inflation to average 5.2-5.5% through the rest of 2026-27.
With inflation above 5%, households could possibly postpone discretionary spending on automobiles and consumer durables, weakening the consumption recovery seen in the second half of FY26, he said.
“The two biggest drivers of household consumption are prices and employment. When everyday expenses, from fuel to food, rise simultaneously, consumer sentiment weakens almost inevitably,” Sabnavis said.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.8% month-on-month in May, marking the sharpest acceleration in 10 months and nearly tripling April's 0.3% increase. The surge was primarily driven by hikes in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas, petrol, and diesel.
The combined impact of higher fuel costs, rising food prices and inflation concerns triggered an unusually broad-based deterioration in household confidence in May.
Confidence cracks
The latest reading of the Reserve Bank of India's Consumer Confidence Survey showed a broad-based decline in current conditions and future expectations across both urban and rural India.
The urban Current Situation Index fell 5% in May, marking its steepest decline in 30 months, while rural current conditions posted their weakest cumulative performance since the survey began in September 2023. It was the sharpest deterioration in current conditions since September 2021, when the second wave of the pandemic severely disrupted economic activity.
CMIE's consumer sentiment index paints an equally worrying picture. The Index of Consumer Sentiments declined 1% in May after a 3% fall in April. But households earning below ₹1 lakh annually witnessed the sharpest deterioration, with their sentiment index plunging 33% sequentially. Sentiment among households earning ₹1-2 lakh also weakened sharply as perceptions of income deteriorated.
Even India's middle class, earning ₹2-5 lakh annually and accounting for nearly half the population, reported weaker assessments of current incomes and the broader economic outlook. Despite the gloom, buying intentions among this group remained broadly stable, supported by unsecured consumer loans. CMIE data showed personal loan disbursements by scheduled commercial banks grew 16% year-on-year in April, the fastest pace since June 2024.
“In an environment of rising living costs, consumers are increasingly leveraging collateral-free digital credit to bridge temporary gaps in their daily expenses,” said Soumyajit Ghosh, chief operating officer at True Balance, a digital lending platform.
However, affluent households earning over ₹10 lakh became markedly more cautious. Their sentiment has deteriorated for five consecutive months, reflecting growing caution towards discretionary spending. Nearly three in five respondents said it was not a good time to buy consumer durables, while the share planning such purchases has fallen for six straight months, according to CMIE data.
The surveys indicate that lower-income households are already struggling with higher living costs, while affluent consumers are becoming cautious about the broader economic outlook.
Next big test
Channel checks by Motilal Oswal Financial Services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region showed that demand for apparel and footwear softened after mid-May, with retailers reporting weaker footfall, deferred purchases, and heightened price sensitivity as consumers waited for discounts. Value-oriented formats continued to outperform premium discretionary segments.
“In rural and lower-income urban segments, demand is pivoting away from larger, growth-oriented borrowing towards micro-loans and collateral-free digital credit that help households manage day-to-day cash flows,” Ghosh said.
Whether sentiment improves from here remains uncertain.
Sabnavis said lower crude prices may not immediately ease inflation, as many manufacturers have already locked in raw material contracts at higher crude prices and passed those costs on to consumers.
While wholesale inflation could moderate first as newer contracts reflect lower oil prices, retail inflation will depend on government fuel-pricing decisions, the pace at which earlier price hikes unwind and, increasingly, the progress and distribution of the south-west monsoon, he added.
“The monsoon is now the bigger variable,” Sabnavis said. “Even if crude remains lower, delayed rainfall and higher food prices could continue weighing on consumer sentiment through July and August. The real test of whether India's consumption recovery has endured will come during the festive season.”