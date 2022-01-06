Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Indian economic growth not to be impacted much by Omicron: Official

Indian economic growth not to be impacted much by Omicron: Official

Sarojini Nagar market seen packed with shoppers amid a surge in Omicron cases
1 min read . 06:31 PM IST Reuters

India is much better prepared to cope with new wave of coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant, Anurag Jain, secretary at the department for promotion of industry and internal trade said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Omicron wave of coronavirus is unlikely to have much impact on India's economic growth, not more than of 5-10 basis points, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The Omicron wave of coronavirus is unlikely to have much impact on India's economic growth, not more than of 5-10 basis points, a senior government official said on Thursday.

"India is much better prepared to cope with new wave of coronavirus," Anurag Jain, secretary at the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, told reporters.

"India is much better prepared to cope with new wave of coronavirus," Anurag Jain, secretary at the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, told reporters.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!