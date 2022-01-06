Indian economic growth not to be impacted much by Omicron: Official

India is much better prepared to cope with new wave of coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant, Anurag Jain, secretary at the department for promotion of industry and internal trade said.

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Omicron wave of coronavirus is unlikely to have much impact on India's economic growth, not more than of 5-10 basis points, a senior government official said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Omicron wave of coronavirus is unlikely to have much impact on India's economic growth, not more than of 5-10 basis points, a senior government official said on Thursday.

"India is much better prepared to cope with new wave of coronavirus," Anurag Jain, secretary at the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, told reporters. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"India is much better prepared to cope with new wave of coronavirus," Anurag Jain, secretary at the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, told reporters. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.