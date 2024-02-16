Indian economy a ‘bright spot’ while Japan, UK fall into technical recession: What this means for the global market?
The UK slipped into recession with its worst GDP performance in 2023, just months ahead of its general election. Meanwhile, Japan lost its spot as the world's third-largest economy, being replaced by Germany.
Japan has unexpectedly slipped into a recession after shrinking for a second quarter due to sluggish domestic demand and has lost its position as the world’s largest economy to Germany. This comes after the United Kingdom (UK) also dipped into a recession at the end of last year, undercutting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s claim to be growing the economy in the run-up to a general election.