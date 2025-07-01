Indian economy weakens in May as air travel, PV sales falter, shows Mint tracker
Summary
Out of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint, the number of indicators in red increased to seven in May from five the previous month.
A decline in domestic air passenger traffic and passenger vehicle sales weighed on India's overall economic performance in May, showed the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint in its monthly macro tracker.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story