Indian economy, banking sector showed resilience: SBI chairman Khara
The banking sector, according to Dinesh Khara, is geared to finance multiple large-value projects and capital expenditure, as well as the transition to green energy and mobility
MUMBAI : Indian economy remained resilient amid global uncertainties, allowing the domestic banking sector to deliver strong performance in FY2023 and the first half of this financial year, said State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Khara.
