Indian economy can sustain 7.5-8.5% growth for next decade: Sitharaman

Sitharaman said post pandemic has reset the global economy and the way in which countries are going to plan their growth is going to be very different than prior to the pandemic. Referring to China without naming it, Sitharaman said investors are exiting from “certain geographical territories" and looking for opportunities elsewhere as they don’t anymore find transparency and rule of law in these geographical territories. “Therefore, industry and investment are the first ones to get out. They are looking for destinations where certain assumptions can be taken up such as rule of law, democracy, transparent policies, and assurance that you are in broad global frame of things and that you are not an outlier. All these are extraneous factors which help India. To attract industry to come to India, to set up businesses there, produce in India and export from India," she added.