Mint Tracker: Indian economy steady in June but consumer segment remains fragile
SummaryAs of June 2024, eight of the 16 indicators were in green, three in red, and five in the middle, which shows some improvement from six months ago, when only six indicators were in green.
The Indian economy showed a marginal improvement in the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint in June compared to their performance six months ago, as per the latest Mint macro tacker. Eight of these indicators were above their five-year average trends, whereas three were below it. In comparison to six months ago, only six of these indicators were above their five-year average and four were below it. However, no major movement in the indicators has happened since the previous month.