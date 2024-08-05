Mint Tracker: Indian economy steady in June but consumer segment remains fragile

The Indian economy showed a marginal improvement in the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint in June compared to their performance six months ago, as per the latest Mint macro tacker. Eight of these indicators were above their five-year average trends, whereas three were below it. In comparison to six months ago, only six of these indicators were above their five-year average and four were below it. However, no major movement in the indicators has happened since the previous month.