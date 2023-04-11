Indian economy continues to perform well, remains one of the fastest growing in world: IMF6 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Indian economy continues to perform well, remains one of the fastest growing in world: IMF
The Indian economy continues to perform well and remains one of the fastest growing in the world, a top official of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, even as it lowered its growth projection for 2023-24 to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×