India trips China for top position in emerging markets ranking in December
Summary
- India's economic performance showed significant improvement in December as some recovery in stock market capitalization helped pull it to the top of the ranking for the first time in five months.
The Indian economy reclaimed its top position in Mint's Emerging Markets tracker in December for the first time in five months. India’s performance was bolstered by some recovery in the country's stock market performance in December, with market capitalization rising 9% from the previous month.