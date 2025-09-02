Indian economy gains momentum in July on labour-intensive export boost, shows Mint tracker
A strong growth in labour-intensive exports, fuelled by frontloading ahead of the implementation of the US's reciprocal tariffs, helped the Indian economy deliver a better performance in July. According to Mint's monthly macro tracker, which monitors 16 high-frequency indicators, six indicators were in green in July, compared to five the previous month.