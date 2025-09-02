Hello User
Business News/ Economy / Indian economy gains momentum in July on labour-intensive export boost, shows Mint tracker

Indian economy gains momentum in July on labour-intensive export boost, shows Mint tracker

Payal Bhattacharya

Out of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint, the number of indicators in green increased to six in July from five the previous month.

The tracker covers four major segments—consumer economy, producer economy, external sector, and ease of living. 
A strong growth in labour-intensive exports, fuelled by frontloading ahead of the implementation of the US's reciprocal tariffs, helped the Indian economy deliver a better performance in July. According to Mint's monthly macro tracker, which monitors 16 high-frequency indicators, six indicators were in green in July, compared to five the previous month.

The number of indicators in red was seven in July, down from eight in June. Three indicators were in the amber zone. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour coding (red, amber, and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (red denotes worse, amber denotes it is in line with the average range, and green denotes better).

The tracker covers four major segments—consumer economy, producer economy, external sector, and ease of living.The economy has consistently performed well in the ease of living segment in recent times, helped by disinflationary trends. Both consumer and producer economy segments have shown signs of weakness.

The consumer economy continued to drag overall performance, with domestic air travel and broadband subscriptions stuck in the red. Passenger vehicle sales improved, shifting from red to amber, though growth remains negative.

The producer economy presented a mixed picture: most indicators are still below their five-year averages, with only one in green, and the overall tally has remained unchanged for three months.

In the external sector, labour-intensive exports strengthened, shifting from red to green, even as the trade balance slipped from amber to red. The rupee improved slightly, moving from red to amber, though it still posted negative growth.

The ease of living segment—tracking retail and core inflation, rural wage growth, and labour force participation—remained the bright spot, with all four indicators firmly in the green.

Mint macro tracker, provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. The tracker has been running since October 2018.

Methodology note

While calculating the five-year average, data for some indicators for April-May 2020 and April-May 2021 have been removed to eliminate lockdown-induced skews in the trend. However, the five-year averages may still show high figures due to sustained base effect in several indicators in 2021 and 2022.

Monthly standings will get updated retrospectively as more data comes in.

For inflation, the red/green coding is reversed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal is a data journalist with a passion for uncovering stories hidden in numbers. She comes with a Master’s in Economics, and covers the economy, policy, global economy, and the informal sector. She has a strong focus on macroeconomic indicators and enjoys analyzing data to reveal deeper insights. Payal’s aim is to advance in the field, constantly seeing the world through a numerical lens to deliver clear, insightful narratives.
