How the Indian economy fared in 2024, in 9 charts

Stubborn inflation

Inflation remained a pain point for the fifth year, but most of the price pressures in 2024 came from vegetables. Even as inflation, excluding vegetables, remained under 4%, it tied the central bank’s hands. While rapid increases in prices in Western countries finally saw a rapid decline in 2024, India’s inflation remained in the 4-8% range, mainly due to volatility in food prices. As inflation eased in Western countries, several central banks started slashing key policy rates during the year. India is expected to start rate cuts from February if seasonal trends bring vegetable prices down amid subdued growth.