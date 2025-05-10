Indian economy posted its best performance in a year in March: Mint tracker
SummaryOf the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint, seven remained in the green in March—unchanged from the previous month—but the number of indicators in red fell to three from six the previous month.
The Indian economy delivered its best performance in a year in March as the rupee stabilised after months of volatility, and labour-intensive exports and eight core sectors witnessed some improvement, according to the latest Mint macro tracker. Of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint, seven indicators were in green, three in red, and six in amber.