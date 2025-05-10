Indian economy posted its best performance in a year in March: Mint tracker

This was a significant improvement from the past six months, when at five-six indicators were consistently in the red. These included the rupee's movement, import cover, labour-intensive exports, trade balance, and broadband subscriber base, among others.

The external sector showed some recovery, though import cover remained in the red. The improved performance of the rupee and labour-intensive exports pulled them from red to green and amber zones, respectively.

While passenger vehicle sales continued to contract in March year-on-year, their performance was in line with the five-year average range.