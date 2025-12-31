Mint Explainer | Will India’s growth momentum hold in 2026?

How good was 2025 for the Indian economy?

Quite strong. The economy expanded at a brisk pace, clocking average gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.8% in the first three quarters of the year, with growth in the final quarter (October–December) estimated at 7%. This sets the stage for GDP growth of about 7.6% in calendar year 2025, once again making India the fastest-growing large economy in the world. By comparison, China is expected to grow at around 5% and the US at about 2%.