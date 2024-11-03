Economy
Economy improves marginally in September but weakness persists: Mint tracker
SummaryOut of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint, five indicators were in red in September compared to eight in August.
The Indian economy's performance improved in September compared to the previous month. However, there were still some signs of weakness compared to six months ago, showed the 16-high frequency indicators tracked by Mint in its monthly macro tracker.
