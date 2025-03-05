Indian economy weakens in January as passenger vehicle sales, PMI lose momentum, shows Mint tracker
SummaryOut of the 16 high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint, the number of indicators in green fell to six in January from seven the previous month.
The continued weakness in consumer and external sectors weighed on India's overall economic performance in January, showed the 16 high frequency indicators tracked by Mint in its monthly macro tracker. In comparison to previous month's performance, there was a mild deterioration, with the momentum in passenger car sales and composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declining.