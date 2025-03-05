Six indicators were in green, down from seven in December, showcasing the deterioration. However, the number of indicators in red also declined to five from six. The number of indicators in amber increased to five from three the previous month. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (red denotes worse, amber denotes it is in line with the average range, and green denotes better).