Indian economy is going to be on a 'slow burn' in 2021
Unlike last year, when the economy contracted sharply and unemployment soared, this year will be a slow burn, where things will get worse, but gradually
In the monthly economic report for April, the Reserve Bank of India points out that the economic impact of the second wave of the pandemic was disproportionately felt by individuals eking out a daily livelihood and small businesses, both organized as well as unorganized.
This isn’t surprising, given that state governments across the country have resorted to lockdowns and curfews to control the spread of the pandemic, impacting economic activity in a big way.
