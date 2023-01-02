Indian economy is to stay on steady ground in 2023: Assocham2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 06:01 PM IST
Global economy is projected to grow by a mere 2.7% even as some of the key developed economies face recession, Assocham Secretary said
Assocham has Monday expressed that 2023 will be full of challenges and opportunities but, the Indian economy is expected to navigate rough global weather due to resilient consumer demand, better corporate performance and the abating of inflation.