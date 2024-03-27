Indian economy keeps its shine, with some red flags
Summary
- India’s strong footing, especially at a time when recession bells are ringing in Europe, may prove useful to the Narendra Modi government ahead of elections. The country remains on top in Mint’s emerging markets tracker.
India maintained its top position among major emerging market (EM) economies in the February edition of Mint's monthly EM tracker, buoyed by robust domestic growth and a sharp rebound in exports. The rupee's performance against the US dollar, while modest, outshone that of its peers, as did the achievements of the domestic stock market, enhancing India’s overall score.